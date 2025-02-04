Govt announces phased repatriation of Afghan refugees, sets March 31 deadline

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the government has unveiled plans to repatriate Afghan refugees residing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by the end of March 2025.

This decision marks a critical step in the country’s phased repatriation strategy, which aims to gradually relocate registered refugees and move forward with the complex task of addressing the growing refugee crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

The notification, issued by the Prime Minister’s House, confirmed the relocation will focus on refugees living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with the government clarifying that no registered refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will be forcibly evicted. This commitment highlights Pakistan’s intent to proceed with the repatriation in an orderly manner, keeping humanitarian considerations at the forefront.

At present, an estimated two million Afghan refugees, including 1.3 million PoR cardholders and around 700,000 holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), are living in Pakistan. This includes refugees who fled the country following the Taliban’s resurgence in 2021. The majority of the PoR cardholders have been given a temporary extension until June 2025, after which they are expected to return to Afghanistan or be resettled in third countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting focused on the status of the Afghan refugee population, including those awaiting relocation to countries like the United States.

The meeting underscored the government’s urgency in addressing the situation, especially as foreign missions and diplomatic channels coordinate resettlement efforts. While the government has shown a commitment to facilitating international relocation, it has warned that those who fail to be resettled will be sent back to Afghanistan by the March 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with international organizations to smoothen the repatriation process. This collaboration comes at a time when global tensions regarding the status of Afghan refugees are rising, especially in light of the Taliban’s hardline policies and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Parallel to the refugee developments, Pakistan’s authorities have been grappling with security issues related to Afghan nationals. Just recently, seven former Afghan personnel were arrested in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district, where they were allegedly involved in terrorism and other criminal activities, including theft and robberies.

This incident has highlighted the security challenges posed by individuals who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban’s resurgence and have now been accused of engaging in destabilizing activities within Pakistan.

In a separate case, nine Afghan citizens were arrested for attempting to travel to Japan and the United States by using fraudulent medical visas. This surge in counterfeiting is believed to have resulted from Pakistan’s suspension of visit visas for Afghan nationals.

These arrests underscore concerns about the misuse of Pakistan’s border and immigration systems by Afghan nationals, complicating the repatriation process.

The repatriation decision is set against the backdrop of ongoing international efforts to resettle Afghan refugees in third countries, particularly in Western nations.

In the years since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has housed thousands of Afghan refugees, many of whom worked closely with NATO forces and the U.S. military. The resettlement process, however, has been slow, with only 80,000 Afghans resettled out of the estimated 120,000 who had hoped for relocation.

The U.S. government had previously committed to resettling Afghan refugees who assisted American forces during the two-decade-long conflict. However, complications arising from shifting immigration policies and the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admission Program under the Biden administration have delayed the process. Pakistani officials have warned that those who cannot be resettled by the March 31 deadline will face repatriation to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s decision comes amidst growing humanitarian concerns regarding the situation in Afghanistan. The country, under Taliban rule since 2021, continues to face severe economic difficulties and a dire humanitarian crisis, with over half of its population requiring aid.

The restrictions imposed on women, who are prohibited from working and accessing education, have also been a factor in the reluctance of Afghan refugees to return home.

The United Nations and other international aid agencies have highlighted the economic and social instability in Afghanistan, noting that millions of refugees, particularly those born and raised in Pakistan, face significant challenges in returning to a country they no longer recognize as home.

As Pakistan moves forward with its plan to repatriate Afghan refugees from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the government is keen on ensuring that the process remains as smooth and coordinated as possible.

The phased repatriation will likely face challenges, especially as some refugees may resist returning to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The key to success will lie in the effective coordination with international bodies, ensuring that resettlement opportunities are available for those who are eligible, while also maintaining a focus on national security and stability.

At the same time, the government faces mounting pressure to resolve the longstanding refugee crisis. While the repatriation plan is a step toward addressing this issue, it is clear that the situation remains complex and requires ongoing international support and cooperation.