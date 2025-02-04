David Beckham and Matt Damon Star as ‘Long-Lost Twins’ in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

David Beckham uncovers a hilarious family secret in Stella Artois’ 2025 Super Bowl commercial, where he learns that his long-lost twin brother is none other than Matt Damon. The playful ad, set to air during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, follows Beckham on a journey to America to meet his so-called twin.

The ad begins with Beckham sitting in a pub with his fictional parents, who reveal that they left his twin in the U.S. “I always knew something was missing,” Beckham muses before setting off to find his brother. The search leads him to a yellow house, where Damon greets him as “Dave Beckham” and invites him to a barbecue.

As the two bond over buffalo wings and beer, Beckham is stunned when Damon effortlessly kicks a football high into the air, sealing their sibling connection. When Beckham finally confesses his true identity, Damon jokingly asks if he’s “Matt Damon famous.” Beckham responds, “Maybe Ben Affleck famous,” prompting Damon to quip, “That’s a shame.”

Beckham, the Global Ambassador for Stella Artois, has a long-standing relationship with the brand. The ad, which aims to highlight how people connect over a cold Stella, will premiere during the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.