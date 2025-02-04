Country to observe nationwide holiday in support of Kashmir struggle on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a public holiday on February 5, 2025, in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The move comes as part of Pakistan’s long-standing tradition of expressing support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination.

The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that all public and private banks will also remain closed for the day. In its official statement, the bank emphasized the closure was “in observance of Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.”

A series of conferences, demonstrations, and public events have been scheduled across major cities to highlight the hardships faced by Kashmiris living under Indian occupation. The events aim to draw attention to alleged human rights abuses committed by Indian forces and reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

Pakistan has long advocated for the implementation of a plebiscite under UN resolutions, arguing for the Kashmiri people’s right to determine their political future.

The public holiday announcement follows recent controversial legal developments in India. The Indian Supreme Court ruled that Article 370, which had granted special autonomy to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was merely a “temporary provision” and affirmed the occupied region as an integral part of India.

The ruling further reinforced the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. This constitutional change stripped Kashmir of its special status and split it into two federally administered territories. The decision was met with international criticism and heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Since the repeal, the region has seen increased militarization and curbs on civil liberties, drawing condemnation from rights groups and Pakistani officials who term it a “gross violation of UN resolutions.”

Pakistan’s government and civil society continue to urge the international community to recognize the Kashmiri struggle and advocate for a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict. Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a symbolic reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the issue.