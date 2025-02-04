Annual matric and intermediate exams rescheduled in KP

LAHORE: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has officially postponed the annual matriculation and intermediate exams, initially scheduled for March and April, in consideration of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

According to the revised schedule, matric exams, which were set to begin on March 5, will now start on April 8. The decision to reschedule was made following directives from the provincial government, confirmed by Nasrullah Khan, Chairman of the Peshawar Board.

“The exams will begin on April 8, and an official announcement will be made at this week’s meeting of all board chairmen,” Khan stated.

Similarly, intermediate exams, originally slated for April 10, have been pushed to May 7. The government cited concerns about the impact of fasting during Ramadan on students and teachers as a key reason for the delay.

The decision aims to provide a conducive environment for students to prepare for and participate in exams without the added challenges of fasting during the holy month.