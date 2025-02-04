An occasion for global accountability

Kashmir Day—February 5th—has become more than just a symbolic reminder of a long-standing dispute. It is an indictment of the world’s hypocrisy, a cruel reflection of how global powers preach human rights while ignoring atrocities that continue to unfold in plain sight. The brutal occupation of Kashmir is not just a violation of the Kashmiri people’s rights but also a glaring reflection of the moral bankruptcy of international institutions, which stand paralyzed in the face of the suffering of millions.

Kashmir, often described as the world’s most militarized region, has been subjected to brutal suppression for decades. Yet, despite the high-profile geopolitical importance of Kashmir, the international community continues to avert its eyes from the humanitarian disaster taking place on the ground. While Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause is commendable, the lack of international resolve on this issue speaks volumes about the global order’s selective application of justice. This hypocrisy is not just limited to global politics; it undermines the very principles of human rights that these powers claim to uphold.

Pakistan’s resolve in consistently advocating for Kashmir on global platforms is vital, but it cannot undo the damage caused by the negligence of international bodies like the United Nations. These organizations, which are tasked with enforcing international peace and human rights, have failed the Kashmiri people miserably. The UN’s resolutions on Kashmir have remained toothless, and its inability to hold India accountable only deepens the despair of the region’s inhabitants. Kashmiris have been subjected to an iron grip of oppression, with voices demanding self-determination silenced through brutal force. The silence from global powers who speak loudly on other issues is a stark reminder of the manipulation and vested interests that dominate modern geopolitics.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been an active participant in perpetuating the suffering of Kashmiris, with its Hindutva ideology pushing the region to the brink. The revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A in 2019, aimed at stripping Kashmir of its special status, is one of the most blatant violations of international law and India’s own constitution. Since that move, Kashmir has been under a suffocating siege, with communication blackouts, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and the crushing of any dissent becoming routine. These acts of brutality, meticulously documented by organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, reveal the true nature of the Indian state under the BJP— one that thrives on authoritarianism, suppression, and the disregard for basic human rights.

But what’s even more disturbing is the utter hypocrisy displayed by the Western nations, which claim to defend human rights and democracy. While these countries impose sanctions and restrictions on other states for similar violations, they continue to strengthen their economic and strategic ties with India, one of the world’s largest democracies. This selective outrage is not only unjust but is a stark betrayal of the values these nations claim to stand for. The USA, the European Union, and other so-called champions of freedom and democracy have all turned a blind eye to the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir. The reason for this double standard is glaringly obvious— economic interests and geopolitical strategies outweigh the lives of innocent Kashmiris. The silence surrounding India’s persecution of its Muslim, Dalit, and Christian populations is equally telling.

The atrocities in Kashmir bear a striking resemblance to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Both India and Israel have adopted a similar playbook: militarized occupation, demographic changes, media censorship, and complete disregard for international condemnation. The shared tactics of suppression are eerily similar, and the ideologies that underpin them— Hindutva in India and Zionism in Israel— are both built on a foundation of supremacist ideologies that seek to obliterate indigenous identities in favor of a majoritarian narrative. The world’s tepid response to these crises only highlights the uncomfortable reality that human rights, in the current global order, are often selectively applied based on political convenience.

The right to self-determination, a principle enshrined in international law, has been instrumental in resolving historical conflicts. From the independence of East Timor to the creation of South Sudan, successful struggles for self-determination have proven that when the international community acts with sincerity, justice can prevail. Kashmir, however, remains an exception to this trend. Despite numerous UN resolutions, Kashmiris continue to be denied their fundamental right to self-determination. The world’s failure to apply the same urgency and commitment to Kashmir that it has to other regions exposes the glaring double standards of global diplomacy.

The need for a collective resistance to India’s occupation of Kashmir has never been more urgent. The global community cannot afford to be silent any longer. Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan; it is a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent intervention. The continuation of India’s occupation and its Hindutva-driven agenda must be met with unified condemnation and action. The international community must rise to the occasion, for if it remains complicit in this travesty, it will bear responsibility for the consequences of its inaction.

The United Nations, which was created to uphold peace and human rights, has failed Kashmir. Despite its multiple resolutions affirming the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, the UN has not taken any substantive action. The UN Security Council, dominated by major powers with strategic interests in India, has repeatedly failed to hold the Indian state accountable. Access to Kashmir has been systematically blocked, and all attempts at mediation have been dismissed by India. This systemic failure calls into question the credibility of international institutions that claim to be the custodians of justice and peace.

Pakistan has remained resolute in its support for the Kashmiri people, despite the internal and external challenges it faces. The country’s leadership continues to raise the Kashmir issue at every available platform, whether through the UN or in bilateral discussions with key global players. However, diplomatic engagement alone cannot undo the damage done by the international community’s failure to act. Pakistan must now recalibrate its strategy by strengthening its alliances with countries like China, Turkey, and Iran, who share its concerns over India’s actions. Additionally, Pakistan must continue to mobilize its diaspora to create sustained pressure on the international community to hold India accountable.

The selective application of justice in Kashmir, and similar struggles for self-determination, exposes the darker side of modern geopolitics. Political and economic considerations often trump the moral duty to uphold human rights, and the result is a world where the suffering of millions is ignored. The plight of Kashmiris is not an isolated issue; it is a global human rights crisis that demands collective action. The world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the occupation and brutality in Kashmir. If the international community continues to ignore the cries for justice from Kashmir, it will only fuel further instability in the region and beyond.

