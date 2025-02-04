30 terrorist bunkers demolished in Kurram

KURRAM: Authorities have demolished 30 bunkers in Kurram district as part of a demolition campaign initiated after a peace agreement was brokered between rival factions last month.

Officials have reported that over 250 bunkers were established in the conflict-hit region.

According to local sources, 453 vehicles carrying food supplies have entered the district in recent weeks to support residents. The distribution of compensation cheques among affected civilians is also underway.

The peace accord, mediated by a traditional jirga of tribal elders, aimed to put an end to violent sectarian clashes over long-standing land disputes. Both sides agreed to dismantle their fortified bunkers and surrender heavy weapons to authorities.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, confirmed the development in a statement on X. He warned that violators of the agreement would face strict legal consequences.

“The demolition of bunkers and confiscation of weapons will restore peace and security,” Saif stated, congratulating Kurram’s population of nearly 800,000 on the pact.

Violence flared in the district on November 21 when gunmen ambushed a convoy, killing 52 people. Subsequent retaliatory attacks escalated the death toll to more than 130, making it one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in the region in recent years.