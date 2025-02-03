Entertainment

Watch Teaser For Ben Affleck’s First Star-Studded Acting Appearance Following Jennifer Lopez Divorce

By Web Desk

Dunkin’ has premiered a new Super Bowl commercial starring Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong, blending humor with a nod to method acting. The ad, titled The Bean Method, debuted during the 67th Grammy Awards, marking the brand’s latest star-studded campaign.

In the spot, Ben Affleck tries to enter Strong’s dressing room but is stopped by Casey, who explains that the Succession star is deep in character. The scene escalates when Strong emerges dramatically from a giant Dunkin’ coffee can, covered in coffee beans and glaze, delivering a monologue linking Boston’s history to Dunkin’.

The commercial follows Dunkin’s previous Super Bowl success featuring Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez. A reference to last year’s campaign appears when Casey jokes, “Shoulda paid for Matt,” after witnessing Strong’s intense preparation.

Produced by Artists Equity, Affleck and Damon’s production company, the ad teases more Super Bowl content ahead. The campaign continues Dunkin’s strategy of using Boston-rooted celebrities to create engaging and memorable marketing moments.

