Taylor Swift And Jay-Z Toast As Beyoncé Wins Album Of The Year At 2025 Grammys | Watch

Beyoncé secured her first-ever Album of the Year win at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2, with Cowboy Carter.

Following the announcement, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z were seen clinking champagne glasses and smiling in celebration of the milestone victory. The moment, captured during the broadcast, marked a rare public show of unity between two of music’s biggest names as they honored Beyoncé’s historic achievement.

Beyoncé, 43, also won Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted, her collaboration with Miley Cyrus. During her acceptance speech for Best Country Album—presented by Swift—she thanked her family, collaborators, and fans, urging people to “stay persistent.”

Swift, nominated for The Tortured Poets Department, had the chance to break the record for most Album of the Year wins but ended the night without an award. Despite this, her gracious celebration of Beyoncé’s win resonated with fans, adding to the night’s most memorable moments.