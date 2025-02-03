Tarar administers oath to new office-bearers of APP Employees Union

LAHORE: The newly-elected officials of the Punjab Employees Union of the state-run news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), took oath of their respective offices at ceremony held at the Radio Pakistan office in Lahore on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, was the chief guest of the event. Other notable attendees, included PML-N leader Begum Sajida Farooq Tarar, Coordinator for Heritage and Culture Farah Diba, Director General of PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas, In-charge of Urdu News Service and Union Chairman Muhammad Abdullah, Union President Islamabad Malik Khizar Zaman, senior journalists, and several others.

The Federal Minister administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers, including:

President: Rana Abdul Rehman,Senior Vice President Chaudhry Tasawwur Hussain,Vice President Abdul Rehman,General Secretary Muhammad Ali Asghar,Finance Secretary Shoaib Saeed Asi,Joint Secretary Fauzia Gauhar,Press Secretary Fard Ishtiaq and Executive members included Rai Nadeem Akhtar, Tariq Mehmood Tahir, Muhammad Jamil, Ashraf Chaudhry, Abdul Hameed andTanveer Bukhari.

The Federal Minister congratulated the newly elected officials and, in his speech, emphasized that employees are a national asset. He stated that the union plays a crucial role in the betterment of the organization and expressed hope that the newly elected body would actively work for the welfare of the institution and the resolution of employees’ issues.