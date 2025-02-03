Sindh CM launches polio campaign, pledges to eradicate virus with 10.6m vaccinations

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday launched the February 2025 National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign by administering polio drops to children and reiterating his government’s commitment to eliminating the disease across the province.

The launch event at CM House was attended by key officials, including Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Coordinator EOC Irshad Sodhar, and representatives from Rotary International.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shah emphasized that polio eradication is a critical mission for the province’s future. “We are determined to ensure that no child in Sindh suffers from this entirely preventable disease,” he said, pledging to personally monitor the progress of the campaign.

The week-long vaccination drive, running from February 3 to February 9, aims to immunize over 10.6 million children under five across Sindh.

Highlighting the importance of the campaign, the chief minister noted that 22 of Pakistan’s 73 reported polio cases in 2024 were from Sindh, underscoring the continued threat posed by the virus. “The first case of 2025 has already been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan,” he warned, citing environmental surveillance findings that confirmed the virus’s presence in parts of Sindh.

Acknowledging the dedication of 82,000 frontline polio workers, CM Shah said, “These workers are the true heroes of this campaign.” To safeguard their efforts, the government has deployed over 21,800 security personnel.

Sending a firm message against resistance, he stated, “We have zero tolerance for any threats or obstruction against our polio teams. Anyone attempting to hinder this campaign will face strict legal action.”

To enhance accountability, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has introduced a performance scorecard to assess district-level efforts. High-performing districts will be rewarded, while those falling short will face scrutiny.

The chief minister urged parents to cooperate fully with health teams. “Open your doors to the polio workers. Don’t let myths or misinformation endanger your child’s future. The polio vaccine is safe, effective, and free of cost,” he stressed, adding that multiple doses are essential to build strong immunity.

He called upon religious leaders, teachers, and community influencers to advocate for the vaccination drive.

“Together, with collective efforts, we will make Sindh—and Pakistan—polio-free. This is our chance to be part of history, fulfilling the vision initiated by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he concluded