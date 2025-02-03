Prince George Struggling To Cope With Royal Life Amid Mounting Challenges

Prince George is reportedly struggling to adjust to royal life, as he remains uncomfortable with media attention despite attending high-profile events, a royal expert has claimed.

The young royal, second in line to the British throne, has accompanied his father, Prince William, to major sporting events such as the FA Cup final at Wembley and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. However, his public appearances have not eased his unease with the spotlight, according to royal commentator Roya Nikkhah.

Speaking on The Royals with Roya and Kate, Nikkhah said that while George is gradually becoming more visible at royal engagements, his discomfort is still apparent. “He has done some already, he’s been at the rugby a few times,” she noted.

Nikkhah, who has observed the prince at events, added that George remains hesitant in front of cameras and media scrutiny. “I’ve been at the rugby with him, and he’s still not totally comfortable in front of the cameras and in front of the media. I don’t blame him—he’s got a lifetime of it ahead of him,” she said.