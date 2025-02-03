NATIONAL

Portugal envoy visits UoG to foster research collaboration

By Staff Report

GUJRAT: Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Frederico Silva visited the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) yesterday where he was warmly received by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, senior academics, and administration officials.

Mian Imran Masood, former education minister of Punjab and vice chancellor of the University of South Asia, accompanied the Portuguese delegation.

During a meeting presided over by the UoG vice chancellor, and attended by deans, directors, senior academics, and administration officials, Mr Frederico Silva commended the long-standing bilateral relations and economic and trade cooperation between Portugal and Pakistan. He expressed a keen desire for collaboration with the University of Gujrat to promote research.

Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq thanked Mr Silva for his initiative to enhance and strengthen collaboration in higher education. The VC also appreciated the visit by the Portuguese envoy and Mian Imran Masood. He mentioned that the university’s strategic plan and key areas of collaboration would be identified during their next meeting.

Later, the Portuguese envoy visited the Faculty of Architecture, Design, and Fine Arts, praising the student projects. He also visited UoG TV and Radio station and recorded a message for the students.

