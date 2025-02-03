Parliamentarians are my strength and honour: Nawaz Sharif

MPAs from Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions call on PML-N President and CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday emphasized that the members of assembly were his strength and honour, saying that by the grace of Allah Almighty, public hardships are lessening at a swift pace in the province. Improvements in every sector are visible in Punjab owing to dedication and hard work of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was talking to members of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Wazirabad, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin.

The MPAs called on the PML-N supremo and discuss matters pertaining to political situation, public issues and development projects in the constituencies were discussed in the meeting.

The MPAs paid tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for displaying excellent performance in the province. The Assembly Members while expressing their views said that CM Punjab has revived memories of the tenure and performance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. They added that the completion of development projects with transparency, merit and free from political biases is a commendable as well as a positive political tradition.

The Assembly Members further said that the Chief Minister deserves congratulation and commendation on ensuring availability of subsidized and surplus fertilizer which has greatly benefited farmers by reducing their dependence on the middlemen. They added that improvements in the health sector, provision of free medicines, treatment at people’s doorsteps, provision of ‘Honhaar Scholarships’ for talented students and ‘Suthra Punjab’ schemes are praiseworthy. ‘Dhee Rani Program’ for collective marriages received positive feedback from the public.

The Chief Minister while interacting with the Assembly Members said,” Punjab is the only province where bread is available at rupees 12 to 14.” She emphasized, “Public satisfaction and feedback are the ultimate checks on the performance of the Punjab government.”

The Punjab CM directed the Assembly Members to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December along with ensuring timely completion of other development projects in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.