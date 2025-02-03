Occupied West Bank refugee camps ‘in serious threat of total destruction’

TULKAREM/WEST BANK: Ofer Cassif, a member of the Israeli parliament representing the Hadash party, warned Al Jazeera in an interview that the refugee camps in the occupied West Bank are “in serious threat of total destruction”.

“We saw in the last few days that both the refugee camp in Jenin and the refugee camp in Tulkarem are under a serious threat of total destruction and yet again another expulsion of Palestinian people from there,” he told Al Jazeera, saying this has nothing with security.

“I’m also afraid that this has been done in purpose by the Israeli government in order to foil the ceasefire in Gaza — that’s the reason I’m so worried,” Cassif added, appealing to countries in the region to not “leave behind your brothers and sisters in Palestine”.

“Don’t leave the Palestinians who’ve been butchered for more than one year by the Israeli government, that should have been stopped months ago,” he said.

Israeli army’s Jenin raids cause shortage of key supplies: aid group

Doctors Without Borders, or Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF), says the blockade caused by Israel’s military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank, is leading to a shortage of key supplies, Al Jazeera reports.

“Since the ceasefire was implemented in Gaza, there has been an escalation of extreme violence occurring across the West Bank, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas,” it said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable,” it added, noting that the Israeli army yesterday destroyed 23 buildings by carrying out several simultaneous attacks in the Jenin refugee camp.

The organisation said it has been supporting Jenin Hospital with fuel and water, as well as providing hygiene kits, food and mattresses to residents in Jenin and Tulkarem camps.

Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces killed 70 in West Bank this year

The Palestinian health ministry has said that Israeli forces killed 70 people in the occupied West Bank since the start of 2025, AFP reports.

“Seventy martyrs in the West Bank since the beginning of this year,” the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement detailing 10 children, one woman and two elderly people among the dead.

The ministry confirmed to AFP they were “killed by the Israeli occupation”.