Mirwaiz, religious leaders discuss plight of Kashmiris in Delhi’s meetings

NEW DELHI: Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited Jamia Masjid Delhi and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Indian capital, where he met Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari and Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Imam and Khateeb of Fatehpuri Masjid.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the meetings, Mirwaiz highlighted the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, shedding light on the hardships faced by its people under ongoing Indian occupation.

The religious leaders warmly received Mirwaiz and engaged in meaningful discussions about Muslim unity and the critical role of leadership in addressing community challenges.

Both Shahi Imam Bukhari and Mufti Mukarram praised Mirwaiz’s tireless efforts in advocating for peace and dialogue and emphasized the necessity for unity to address pressing issues affecting Muslims across the region.

The meeting underlined the continued challenges faced by Kashmiris as political and religious freedoms remain heavily restricted in the region, further emphasizing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s role as a key figure in the struggle for justice and peace in Kashmir.

Er Rashid continues hunger strike in Tihar in jail

Jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and MP Er Rashid continued hunger strike for the third consecutive day, today, in support of his demand that he be allowed to take part in Parliament proceedings.

According to Kashmir Media Service, AIP also launched a campaign from Sopore for the immediate release of Er Rashid.

Senior AIP leaders, including MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed, Vice President Advocate G N Shaheen, Parvez Ahmad Butt, DDC Member Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, District President Abdul Qayoom, Ajaz Ahmad Lone, Syed Uzair, Block President Zaingeer Syed Ilyas and organizer Tariq Wani, participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, G N Shaheen emphasised the urgency of Er Rashid’s release, stating that his voice is essential for addressing the issues of the people. He highlighted the MP’s consistent efforts to raise the concerns of the common masses in and outside the Parliament, making him a beacon of hope for the oppressed Kashmiris.

MLA from Langate Sheikh Khursheed strongly criticised the National Conference (NC) for deviating from its own manifesto and betraying the trust of the people. “NC has a long history of betrayals. Even in these harsh winters, people have been abandoned. Sopore is not only suffering from drinking water scarcity but also facing unscheduled power cuts, while NC MLAs remain invisible,” he said.