Kanye West Escorted Out Of Grammy’s Following Bianca Censori’s Shocking Appearance

Kanye West made a headline-grabbing entrance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, marking his first appearance at the event in nearly a decade.

Arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Bianca Censori. The 29-year-old Australian model turned heads in a sheer, figure-hugging dress made of delicate stocking-like material, a signature of her bold fashion choices. She briefly covered up in a black fur coat before revealing the daring ensemble, paired with see-through heels.

West, in contrast, opted for a minimalist look, wearing a black T-shirt, trousers, oversized boots, and wraparound sunglasses. However, their presence at the ceremony was short-lived. Reports quickly emerged that the couple had not been invited, and they were seen leaving the venue after the show had already begun.

West’s return to the Grammys follows years of tensions with the Recording Academy. Despite winning 24 Grammys in his career, he has previously criticized the institution and even boycotted past ceremonies. His latest appearance, though brief, reignited discussions about his evolving public image and Censori’s increasingly provocative style.