Justin Bieber And Hailey Divorce Rumors Swirl After Tense New York City Outing

Justin Bieber stepped into protective mode for his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid ongoing divorce speculation as the couple was spotted together in New York City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old singer was seen carrying their baby, Jack Blues Bieber, while Hailey walked ahead. In viral images, Justin carefully unclips their son’s car seat and shields the newborn’s face with a blanket.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Justin appeared focused on safeguarding his family. “Justin and Hailey aren’t fans of performative PDAs, but this outing looked like a display of them as a fond family unit,” she said.

James noted that Justin’s blank expression suggested concentration rather than tension. “Hailey has her usual demure look, but she appears to extend an arm toward Justin, linking them both to their baby. Justin’s cautious handling of the stroller and his protective stance emphasize his role as a father.”

The couple’s outing comes after weeks of speculation about their relationship status, with neither addressing the rumors directly.