Entertainment

Justin Bieber And Hailey Divorce Rumors Swirl After Tense New York City Outing

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber stepped into protective mode for his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid ongoing divorce speculation as the couple was spotted together in New York City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old singer was seen carrying their baby, Jack Blues Bieber, while Hailey walked ahead. In viral images, Justin carefully unclips their son’s car seat and shields the newborn’s face with a blanket.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Justin appeared focused on safeguarding his family. “Justin and Hailey aren’t fans of performative PDAs, but this outing looked like a display of them as a fond family unit,” she said.

James noted that Justin’s blank expression suggested concentration rather than tension. “Hailey has her usual demure look, but she appears to extend an arm toward Justin, linking them both to their baby. Justin’s cautious handling of the stroller and his protective stance emphasize his role as a father.”

The couple’s outing comes after weeks of speculation about their relationship status, with neither addressing the rumors directly.

Previous article
Epaper_25-2-3 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to boost trade and investment ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have vowed to deepen bilateral ties by expanding cooperation in energy, investment, and tourism, officials said on Sunday. The understanding was...

Pakistan, Malaysia all set to finalise prisoner transfer agreement

A wake-up call amidst climate change

Transfer of three high court judges to Islamabad High Court notified

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.