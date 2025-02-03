Govt defends PECA as anti-fake news measure, open to talks

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar on Monday defended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), asserting that the legislation is essential to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain responsible digital discourse.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, Tarar highlighted the growing issue of fake news on social media. “It is unfortunate that people share content without verifying its authenticity. This reckless behavior has escalated to the point where people don’t hesitate to label others as infidels,” he remarked.

Acknowledging concerns raised by civil society, Tarar invited critics to engage in dialogue. “We are ready to discuss with the Joint Action Committee on PECA. If any sections are deemed inconsistent with fundamental rights, we are open to suggestions,” he assured.

The minister further noted efforts to modernize programming on state television and introduce advanced technology in the media sector.

Tarar also took the opportunity to criticize the previous government led by Imran Khan, alleging corruption related to state assets. “A former prime minister sold expensive gifts, while the current leadership operates transparently,” he said.

In a rebuttal, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas dismissed the allegations, claiming that the government was weaponizing legal cases for political propaganda. “The £190 million case isn’t about corruption but about the manipulation of justice,” Waqas asserted.

Meanwhile, PTI announced plans for district-level protests in response to what it claims was election rigging and misuse of power by the current regime.