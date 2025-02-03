Earthquake tremors felt in Swat, Mingora; no casualties reported

SWAT: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Swat, Mingora, and nearby areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

The seismological center reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was in the Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 80 kilometers beneath the surface.

Frightened residents gathered in open spaces, reciting verses from the Holy Quran as aftershocks were feared. Authorities have urged vigilance but assured that there is currently no cause for alarm.