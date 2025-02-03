Buner’s river crisis

Rivers and canals are among the greatest natural treasures of our planet. They play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness of our environment. In recent years, the beauty and health of rivers and canals in Buner have been significantly threatened by pollution, especially from the marble industry.

Buner has been blessed with marble-rich mountains that have become a cornerstone of the local economy. Marble mining and processing are key industries in the district, providing employment and contributing to economic growth. Unfortunately, the industry has also brought in its wake severe environmental consequences, particularly the pollution of rivers and canals.

Our rivers used to have plenty of fish. The water was clean, fresh and perfect for human consumption. Sadly, these rivers today have been transformed into polluted water bodies.

The marble factories discharge their waste directly into the canals, which then flows into the rivers. The water is no longer fit for consumption. Moreover, increasing pollution has rendered these rivers lifeless; there are no fish, and the once-thriving aquatic ecosystem has been decimated.

It is high time the government and district administration of Buner took immediate action to address the issue. A comprehensive plan needs to be developed to regulate the marble industry’s waste disposal practices. Factories should be required to install proper waste treatment facilities to prevent further contamination of rivers and canals.

Additionally, there should be a concerted effort to clean and restore the polluted rivers so that they may once again become a valuable resource for the people.

ASAD ALI KHAN

BUNER