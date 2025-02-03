Bianca Censori To Face Legal Action And Possible Jail After Grammy’s Wardrobe Stunt

Bianca Censori’s daring outfit at the 67th Grammy Awards has raised legal questions, with reports suggesting she may have violated California’s indecent exposure law. The wife of Kanye West attended the event in a see-through dress, drawing scrutiny over whether it breached California Penal Code 314(1), according to WalesOnline.

Under the law, indecent exposure is defined as deliberately revealing one’s naked body or genitals in a way that could offend or annoy others. However, for an act to be considered criminal, it must be both “willful and lewd,” with prosecutors needing to prove intent to attract attention, offend, or seek sexual gratification.

A first-time violation of this law is typically charged as a misdemeanor, carrying penalties of up to six months in jail or a fine of approximately £800. While no legal action has been taken against Censori, her past fashion choices have sparked controversy in Europe, where her revealing outfits reportedly drew criticism from authorities and fans in Italy and France.