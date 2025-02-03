Barrister Saif urges protest against PECA, 26th Amendment on February 8

PESHAWAR: Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, has called for a protest against the controversial Pakistan Electronic Media Prevention Act (PECA) and the 26th Amendment on February 8.

In a statement, Saif accused the government of using these laws to extend its rule and rig elections, particularly with the upcoming February 8 vote. He emphasized that these laws were part of a strategy to suppress dissent and protect election rigging, undermining democracy and the electoral process.

“The government is pushing through these laws using an incomplete parliament, and we cannot stand by while they undermine the democratic system,” Saif said. He also highlighted the manipulation of Form 47 during elections as evidence of the government’s illegal tactics.

Saif urged journalists, activists, and citizens from all walks of life to participate in the February 8 protest, calling it a crucial moment to oppose the government’s authoritarian moves.

“The PECA and 26th Amendment will backfire on the rulers, and February 8 will be the day to free the country from the clutches of mandate thieves,” he declared, encouraging widespread participation in the demonstration.