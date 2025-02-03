NATIONAL

Army, Rangers to be deployed for Tri-Nation Series matches

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure security during two matches of the Tri-Nation Cricket Series scheduled from February 5 to February 10 at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that one company each from the Pakistan Army and Rangers Punjab will be stationed during the matches on February 5 and February 8.

The additional security arrangement follows a formal request by the Punjab Police to bolster safety measures for the high-profile games. In response, the Punjab Home Department reached out to the federal government to facilitate the deployment.

This move underscores the authorities’ commitment to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for players and spectators alike during the sporting event.

Previous article
AJK Prime Minister and JI Ameer discuss strengthening Kashmir movement
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Zacky Farm Polo triumph over Sula Polo in 4th Junior Polo...

LAHORE: Zacky Farm Polo outpaced Sula Polo in opening match of the 4th Junior Polo Championship 2025, sponsored by TCL Pakistan, commenced at Pakistan...

Crocodile farming kicks off in Sindh to boost leather industry and tourism

CJP Afridi backs judge transfers to IHC under constitutional framework

President pledges nation’s commitment to global fight against cancer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.