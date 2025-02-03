Army, Rangers to be deployed for Tri-Nation Series matches

LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure security during two matches of the Tri-Nation Cricket Series scheduled from February 5 to February 10 at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that one company each from the Pakistan Army and Rangers Punjab will be stationed during the matches on February 5 and February 8.

The additional security arrangement follows a formal request by the Punjab Police to bolster safety measures for the high-profile games. In response, the Punjab Home Department reached out to the federal government to facilitate the deployment.

This move underscores the authorities’ commitment to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for players and spectators alike during the sporting event.