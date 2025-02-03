Aleema Khan accuses govt of appointing biased judges to imprison Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has alleged that judges are being appointed with the sole intention of keeping Imran Khan imprisoned.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema conveyed her brother’s message, claiming that recent developments reflect a deliberate effort to imprison him and undermine PTI.

Aleema stated that for the past three years, there has been a coordinated effort to ensure Imran Khan remains behind bars and to dismantle his party. “His government was overthrown, the people faced oppression, and the May 9 incident was staged as a false flag operation. Over 100,000 raids were conducted on homes,” she added.

She also accused the government of manipulating elections, claiming that the people’s votes were stolen on February 8, with corrupt individuals inserted into the assembly.

Criticizing the 26th Amendment, Aleema claimed it was introduced to bring in judges who would serve the government’s interests rather than deliver justice. “Our judiciary has capable judges who can deliver justice, but they need those who will hand out sentences and keep Imran Khan in jail,” she said.

Referring to the £190 million case, Aleema alleged that the ruling was made to ensure that the conviction was upheld during the appeal process, which she believes would drag the legal proceedings on for another two to three years.

She further alleged that Supreme Court judges were strategically appointed to ensure that Imran Khan remained imprisoned.

Aleema also criticized the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), claiming it was introduced to stifle social media voices. “A law has been enacted today that allows authorities to imprison anyone who speaks out on social media,” she said.

In her closing remarks, Aleema expressed concern about the compromised rule of law, stating that there is little hope for justice through the courts.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Imran Khan sent a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, criticizing the establishment’s policies and calling for a review of national security and governance. The letter, sent from Adiala Jail, highlighted Imran’s concerns over a growing disconnect between the military and the public.

Imran’s letter, shared by PTI lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, also expressed concern about the country’s economic instability and the recent general elections, along with actions against PTI.