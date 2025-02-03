AJK Prime Minister and JI Ameer discuss strengthening Kashmir movement

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has reaffirmed the legitimacy of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement, emphasizing that it is in full accordance with international laws and United Nations resolutions.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a meeting with Hafiz Naeem, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, at the Jammu and Kashmir House in Islamabad. The meeting focused on strengthening the Kashmir freedom movement and raising awareness about the dire situation of Kashmiris at both national and international levels.

During the discussion, both leaders agreed on the necessity of intensifying efforts to garner further support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination. They also explored strategies to highlight the hardships faced by Kashmiris under Indian occupation and ensure the issue remains at the forefront of global diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. The APHC praised the Pakistani people for their unwavering support for Kashmiris and their right to self-determination, as well as for standing against the repression and violence that has been inflicted upon them by Indian forces.

In a statement released from Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas emphasized the importance of international intervention to stop the Hindutva agenda and the continued brutal actions carried out by the Indian government against the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He called on the global community to hold India accountable for violating human rights and international law in the region.

Minhas underscored that despite India’s efforts to crush the Kashmiri people’s liberation movement through military force and oppressive measures, the resolve of Kashmiris remains strong. He highlighted that the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people since 1947, particularly in the past three decades, would never be in vain.

The APHC also noted that India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, and its subsequent actions to alter the region’s demographic composition, further proved that the Indian government feared the unyielding spirit of Kashmir’s struggle for freedom.