Won’t engage with institutions in talks in future protests: PTI’s Akbar

MALAKAND: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar on Saturday declared that the party’s next long march will not involve any negotiations with state institutions.

‘Unlike past protests, PTI leadership will not engage in talks if demonstrations take place,’ he said.

Speaking at an event in Malakand, Akbar warned that if he is arrested, key routes including the Silk Road, Pak-Afghan Highway, Motorway, and GT Road will be completely blocked.

He added that he had advised PTI founder Imran Khan to appoint a provincial president who has good ties with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Akbar vowed to eliminate the culture of purchasing party positions and influence through money.

He asserted that he received no direct instructions from Imran Khan regarding PTI’s organisational structure but would continue to work with existing setups.

The PTI leader also criticised individuals who ‘invest heavily in political rallies,’ claiming they later ‘exploit the system’ for financial gains.

He warned that those responsible for suppressing PTI workers after the May 9 protests would face consequences if his party returns to power.

Akbar specifically targeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, vowing retaliation.

“If Shehbaz Sharif’s children do not suffer under our government, I will leave PTI,” he said, reaffirming a hardline approach to the party’s future confrontations.

Talks between the government and PTI ended on Friday after the latter rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to resume talks.

PTI walked away from the discussions, demanding the formation of judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, incidents before continuing talks.

During a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister had earlier stated that the government was open to forming a parliamentary committee to resume talks with PTI, unlike PTI’s demand for separate judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, incidents.

He emphasised the need for dialogue to move forward, urging that it was crucial for the country’s progress and to prevent further damage from violent protests.

The prime minister also referenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s own decision to establish a parliamentary committee to investigate the 2018 general elections instead of setting up a judicial commission. He added he was also ready to constitute a house committee to take talks forward even after PTI “fled” from talks before getting a formal response from the government side.