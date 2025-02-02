Weaponisation of Social Media Algorithms

In the age of fifth-generation warfare, battlefields have shifted to the minds of common citizens where misinformation and propaganda dominates. Social media platforms with billions of users world-wide are designed to maximise engagement through algorithms. For instance, despite Facebook’s policy against violent content, its algorithmic recommendation in Myanmar inadvertently promoted propaganda. It indicates that these social platforms have become a fertile ground for repressive regimes and political entities to propagate their narrative, often with the complicity of Big Five tech companies.

Tech companies, particularly the Big Five, make up eight of the top ten largest companies by market capitalisation in the world. These companies are profit-motivated and have minimal governmental control. Therefore, in pursuit of profit, they collaborate with states to form a digital repression supply chain. These companies use algorithms to prioritize content and amplify narratives that promote state-sponsored propaganda while suppressing dissenting voices. As a result, these virtual platforms have become battlegrounds for fifth-generation warfare with common citizens as controlled targets.

Pakistan needs to take pragmatic measures to control the unchecked weaponisation of algorithms by Big 5 tech companies that is harming the digital space of the people of Pakistan. Moreover, there is a need to educate social media users regarding misinformation, digital propaganda, and fact-checking sources to create a safe digital world

To influence and shape users on social media, the strategy of algorithmic amplification is being used by tech companies. At its core, an algorithm is a structured set of instructions designed to guide information technology systems in performing specific tasks. On social media platforms, they are programmed to curate, promote, and censor content based on predetermined parameters. The operation of these algorithms is further enhanced by machine learning to prioritise content that generates higher engagement metrics such as likes, shares, and views. For instance, in the context of Facebook, its Natural Engagement Pattern creates a feedback loop where highly engaging content is circulated more widely. Thus, viral content, regardless of its accuracy, dominates social media platforms and often shapes public opinion.

Social media algorithms also operate as a double-edged sword to censor and de-censor content based on commercial interest. On one hand, tech companies support sponsored censorship in repressive regimes and on the other hand, they perform selective de-censorship for commercial gains. For instance, through Project Nimbus, Google censored the pro-Palestinian narrative and meta de-censored hate speech content due to a decline in user activity on the platform. This global phenomenon of algorithmic manipulation finds a stark manifestation in Pakistan where social media platforms are a tool of connectivity as well as a fertile ground for misinformation.

Pakistan is home to 71.70 million active social media users with the Big Five having the major share of these platforms. This widespread use of social media provides these companies open access to the Pakistani market. Meanwhile, the engagement pattern of social media algorithms prompts viral content in Pakistan. This content is often based on misinformation which leads to politicised propaganda and public mobilisation.

For instance, in 2023, the Violent Extremism Prevention Unit (VEPU) identified 700 accounts responsible for propagating religious and terrorism-based content on social media. Moreover, hashtags and slogans are used by political entities and pressure groups to assault communities and individuals digitally.

In response to this digital propaganda, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting initiated a fact-checking account on Twitter. However, the account has very low outreach compared to the number of social media users in Pakistan. Additionally, a majority of social media users in Pakistan are not digitally savvy enough to fact-check the misinformation. Therefore, stakeholders need to focus on educating social media users about misinformation and digital propaganda through social media platforms, turning this bane into a boon. Furthermore, to spread awareness among social media users about filing complaints, there is a need to fully operationalise zonal and regional offices, as mentioned in the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.

The weaponisation of social media algorithms and the role of Big Tech in amplifying propaganda, it can be said that profit-driven tech companies are directed toward partnerships with anyone who pays them. For this, algorithms are designed for maximum outreach with scrutinised content.

Therefore, Pakistan needs to take pragmatic measures to control the unchecked weaponisation of algorithms by Big 5 tech companies that is harming the digital space of the people of Pakistan. Moreover, there is a need to educate social media users regarding misinformation, digital propaganda, and fact-checking sources to create a safe digital world.