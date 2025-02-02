Senate members’ pay set to rise to over Rs0.5m following MNA salary boost

ISLAMABAD: In a move that could see a significant increase in the earnings of Pakistan’s senators, a proposal to raise their salaries to Rs 519,000 is on the verge of approval, bringing their pay in line with that of the recently revised salaries of National Assembly members (MNAs).

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to meet next week to discuss and approve the salary increase, which would mark a major shift from the current monthly salary of Rs 150,000 for senators. The decision is set to follow the steps taken by the National Assembly, which approved a similar pay raise for its members, also bringing their compensation to Rs 519,000 per month.

Sources within the Senate suggest that the proposal for salary increases could be signed into effect as early as next week, after the committee’s meeting. However, the hike would not affect the salaries of the Senate Chairman or Deputy Chairman, who will not see an increase.

The news comes after the National Assembly’s Finance Committee passed a resolution to raise MNAs’ salaries in an unprecedented move that saw cooperation from both the government and opposition benches. The salary raise is set to come into effect from January 1, 2025.

The proposed pay hike for senators is also expected to be implemented from the same date. While the increase has been welcomed by several members of the upper house, it is still awaiting final approval, pending the return of Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, who has been abroad for official duties.

Once the committee convenes, they are likely to address the adjustment and finalize the increase. The move reflects a broader trend toward raising the compensation of lawmakers, a subject of debate for several years.