NATIONAL

Saad Rafique calls for amendments to PECA law

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday emphasised the need for amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law to ensure that citizens’ rights are not compromised in the battle against fake news

In a statement on social media, Saad Rafique urged that media representative organisations be consulted regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

He stressed the need for amendments to the law to safeguard fundamental rights. He also called for granting high courts the authority to hear appeals against the decisions of tribunals formed under PECA.

“History shows that laws designed to control others often end up being used against their creators,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the journalists’ organizations have announced marching towards Parliament House and stage sit-in in the next phase of protests.

In a statement, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Arshad Ansari unveiled the plan for organising nationwide rallies and protests under the joint action committee.

He also revealed that the media fraternity aimed to stage a long march to the Parliament House, sit-ins and “Jail Bharo Tehreek [court arrest movement] against the Peca tweaks”

