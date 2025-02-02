Ryan Reynolds Shocking Texts Calling Justin Baldoni a ‘Stand-Up Person’ in Revealed

Justin Baldoni has intensified his legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, by releasing a series of text messages that appear to show Reynolds praising him.

On Saturday, February 1, Baldoni, 41, launched a website, thelawsuitinfo.com, where he published a 224-page complaint containing text exchanges. Among them, Reynolds, 48, allegedly referred to Baldoni as a “stand-up person” and praised his collaboration with Lively.

“You’ve been a wonderful collaborator with B and that means a great deal — to both of us,” Reynolds allegedly wrote. “Being a stand-up person is everything. And you’ve been just that since day one. Thank you.”

Lively, 37, sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment on the It Ends With Us set—allegations Baldoni has denied. In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloan, accusing them of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Lively has denied the claims and is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The text messages, which appear to predate the legal battle, also show Reynolds praising his wife’s creative input. “You’ve hit the jackpot with B,” he allegedly wrote, adding that some of his own “greatest creative decisions” were actually hers.

Reynolds also reportedly asked Baldoni if the film’s shooting schedule could be adjusted by two weeks so that his family could be reunited sooner, making a humorous reference to how important family is to him.

The lawsuit and leaked messages add another layer of complexity to the escalating legal dispute between Baldoni and Lively, raising questions about the relationships behind the scenes of the highly anticipated film.