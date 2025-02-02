PTI urges govt to form panel to appoint new CEC forthwith

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday called on the government to swiftly constitute a parliamentary panel to fill the key constitutional positions, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as well as the members of Election Commission for Sindh and Balochistan through a transparent and consultative process mandated by the Constitution, instead of hiding behind a contentious constitutional tweak as a pretext to delay the much-needed appointments.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a statement on Sunday, warned the government—devoid of a public mandate—against further undermining the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Waqas added the government was hell-bent on damaging all state institutions to safeguard its own vested interests.

He called for the appointment of a credible, impeccable and impartial individual as the CEC forthwith to restore the rapidly declining prestige of this vital constitutional body. The PTI leader stated that Sikandar Sultan Raja, whose term as CEC ended on January 26, 2025, was the most contentious figure in Pakistan’s electoral history, as the massively rigged February 8 polls would remain a permanent stain and stigma on his face, forever tarnishing his legacy.

He emphasized that those who stole the public mandate have systematically undermined all state institutions by enacting self-serving constitutional amendments to install loyalists and contentious figures in high-ranking positions, enabling them to perpetuate their unauthorized rule and evade accountability.

The PTI leader stated that the people would not rest until they reclaim their stolen mandate and hold accountable those responsible for the polls fraud, including the perpetrators, facilitators and beneficiaries.

Waqas emphasized that the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz had already written letters to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate, respectively for the immediate appointment of a new CEC.

He urged the government to avoid the dillydallying tactics and constitute a parliamentary panel without any further delay to oversee these important appointments, as stipulated in Article 213 of the Constitution.

Waqas made it clear that PTI would not allow the power grabbers to retain the current highly controversial CEC in this esteem position anymore or replace him with someone biased and blue-eyed come what may.

He vowed that PTI would leave no stone unturned to ensure the appointment of most credible person on the august position to revitalize the credibility of the electoral watchdog.

The PTI CIS asserted that the public had already delivered an unambiguous verdict on February 8 even in the face of coercion and intimidation, and a sea of people would once again emerge on February 8, 2025, across the country to ensure their decision is implemented in its true letter and spirit.

However, he stated that the government has apparently begun to realize that, despite its use of state terrorism and the reign of terror—including the inhumane act of the Islamabad massacre—the nation remained unfazed and was determined to send the corrupt power elites packing within days.

Waqas pointed out that the Sharif family is swiftly clearing their name from remaining corruption charges, as seen in the expedited proceedings of the Ramzan sugar mill case involving Shahbaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz to get their name cleared before ousting from powers.

He made it clear that the corrupt power elites would not escape punishment, even by appointing controversial and handpicked individuals to high positions, as the volcano of public anger was ready to erupt, they would find no refuge, neither in hospitals nor abroad.