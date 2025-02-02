Poor visibility disrupts flights, shuts motorways across Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog blanketed several regions of Punjab on Sunday night, severely disrupting flight operations and causing the closure of key motorway sections across the province.

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, six flights were delayed, including services to destinations such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, and Muscat. Meanwhile, Sialkot Airport was forced to shut down due to low visibility.

The National Highways and Motorway Police reported multiple closures of motorway sections, including the M-3 from Nankana to Samundri, M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, and M-2 from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Thokar Niaz Beg. Parts of the N-5 National Highway, including the stretch between Kala Shah Kaku and Aziz Cross, also faced low visibility, with distances reduced to as little as 20 meters.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, advising them to use fog lights, reduce speed, and contact the emergency helpline (1129) if needed.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and travelers are being advised to stay updated on weather and travel conditions.