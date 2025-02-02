Pakistan and diaspora gear up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and the global Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora are gearing up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express steadfast support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The observance this year holds particular significance as it comes amid escalating repression and human rights violations by Indian authorities in the occupied region.

Political parties, activists, and the general public in Pakistan and AJK are organizing rallies, peace walks, and symposiums to highlight the Kashmir issue. Pakistani embassies abroad are also actively arranging events, including documentary screenings, to raise international awareness of India’s continued atrocities in IIOJK.

Special prayers will be offered across the country for the martyrs of Kashmir, while mass gatherings are planned to amplify the call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination—a right that has been denied for 78 years, despite being recognized by the United Nations.

In occupied Kashmir, posters have surfaced in Srinagar and other districts, expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its continued solidarity and urging residents to observe February 5 as a Black Day against Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels is preparing a commemorative event featuring media representatives, Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora members, and embassy officials. A documentary shedding light on human rights violations in Kashmir will be screened to underscore Kashmiris’ resilience and their enduring struggle for freedom.

The government has announced a public holiday across Pakistan and AJK for February 5, ensuring widespread participation in the activities planned for the day.