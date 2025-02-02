NATIONAL

KP govt to set up new Anti-Corruption Authority

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to replace the Anti-Corruption Establishment with a more effective Anti-Corruption Authority.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, where the approval for the implementation of a new Anti-Corruption Act was also granted.

During the meeting, it was decided that the proposed Anti-Corruption Act will soon be finalized and presented for approval.

Officials stated that the act will be a comprehensive and effective law to curb white-collar crime, developed in line with national and international anti-corruption strategies.

Under the new act, the Anti-Corruption Establishment will be replaced by a more effective Anti-Corruption Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Experts will be recruited on merit through the Public Service Commission. The government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy and aims to strengthen and enhance the anti-corruption system.

Ali Amin Gandapur Chief Minister emphasized that the government is serious about eradicating corruption and that the new anti-corruption laws will be implemented soon.

