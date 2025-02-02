Entertainment

King Charles To star In Amazon Prime Documentary Amid Prince Harry & Meghan’s Failed Netflix Projects

By Web Desk

King Charles is set to feature in an Amazon Prime documentary highlighting his lifelong commitment to environmentalism, sustainability, and community-driven change.

Filming began in January at Dumfries House in Scotland, focusing on projects supported by The King’s Foundation and showcasing how his philosophy on nature and sustainability has inspired action worldwide. Unlike previous royal documentaries, often produced by BBC or ITV, this marks the royal family’s first collaboration with Amazon Prime.

A palace source told The Times: “The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV.”

The film is inspired by Charles’ 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, in which he called for a “dramatic revolution” in humanity’s relationship with nature. A production insider emphasized that the documentary will “show, not tell” how these ideas can transform communities and the environment.

Palace sources stress that the film is not about Charles personally but about the impact of his work. “This is about the work he has inspired worldwide and how communities can work towards a more sustainable future,” an insider confirmed.

The decision to partner with Amazon Prime is seen as a strategic move to reach a global audience, particularly at a time when Netflix has maintained a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While a release date has not been announced, the documentary is expected to include interviews, project footage, and an in-depth exploration of Charles’ environmental legacy.

