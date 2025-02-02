Entertainment

Kate Middleton Makes Meaningful Appeal To Royal Fans Amid Cancer Recovery

By Web Desk

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly urged royal fans to focus on her public work rather than her fashion choices as she resumes duties following her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace has now decided to stop releasing details of her outfits at royal engagements.

According to The Times, Kate’s experience with cancer has given her a “new perspective,” leading her to emphasize the impact of her work over style. Royal expert Roya Nikkhah shared the report on X, stating, “The Princess of Wales wants the focus of her public work to be on ‘substance not style,’ so Kensington Palace will no longer release details of Kate’s outfits on her engagements.”

A palace source told The Times that while Kate understands public interest in her style, she does not want it to overshadow her initiatives. “There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing,” they said, adding, “The style is there, but it’s about the substance.”

Following this shift, The Daily Mail noted that Kensington Palace did not provide outfit details for Kate’s recent engagements in South Wales. This marks a significant change in how the royal household presents the Princess of Wales to the media and the public.

