Justin Baldoni Escalates Lawsuit Against Blake Lively With Leaked Messages On New Website

Justin Baldoni has taken his legal battle with Blake Lively to the public, launching a website that shares newly revealed text messages and an amended complaint against the actress.

On Saturday, February 1, Baldoni, 41, published thelawsuitinfo.com, a website linking to court documents detailing his side of the dispute. The updated complaint, filed on Friday, January 31, contains previously unseen texts, emails, and a 168-page timeline of events. TMZ first reported the development.

One notable text exchange from February 2023 shows Ryan Reynolds, 48, allegedly praising Baldoni: “I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. … I happen to adore you, Justin.” Another leaked message from April 2023 appears to show Lively, 37, describing her “playfully bold” and “spicy” communication style while discussing script rewrites.

Baldoni’s legal battle with Lively escalated after she filed a lawsuit in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment on the set of It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and civil extortion, seeking $400 million in damages.

The newly leaked court documents also allege that Lively and Reynolds helped draft a statement for Baldoni in August 2024, which he refused to sign.

The legal showdown is set for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, February 3, with the full trial scheduled for March 2026. Lively’s legal team has already indicated they may seek a gag order, arguing that Baldoni’s public campaign risks “tainting a potential jury pool.”

As the high-profile legal dispute unfolds, both sides continue to present conflicting narratives, making this one of Hollywood’s most closely watched industry battles.