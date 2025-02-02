Jirga concludes with vow to implement Kurram peace agreement

KP CS underscores collective responsibility of both govt and local elders in maintaining peace

KOHAT/ PESHAWEAR: The Kurram peace jirga concluded with an announcement to implement the peace agreement while the policeman martyred in a firing incident a day earlier in Upper Kurram tehsil was laid to rest on Saturday.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif, committees comprising representatives from both sides would be formed to ensure compliance with the agreement.

He emphasized that the next jirga session would be scheduled after further consultation.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict, he remarked, “The Kurram issue stems from deep-seated hatred. We have strayed from Islamic teachings and are only harming ourselves. The jirga will only succeed if we eradicate hatred.”

He urged all stakeholders to reflect on past mistakes, asserting that taking human lives is unforgivable. “We are killing our children and women. No external force is involved—this enmity is of our own making,” he lamented.

Barrister Saif also highlighted the role of social media in exacerbating tensions, stating that while the nation welcomed the peace agreement, certain elements were hell bent on disrupting stability.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary underscored the collective responsibility of both the government and local elders in maintaining peace.

“Peace is in everyone’s interest, and both parties must cooperate with the government in restoring stability. While an operation remains an option, it would have widespread consequences. Those responsible for the recent attack on the Assistant Commissioner are enemies of peace and must be brought to justice, regardless of their affiliations,” he stated.

Funeral prayer held for martyred policeman

Funeral prayer held on Saturday morning for a policeman martyred in a firing incident a day earlier in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram tehsil.

Policeman Syed Ashiq Hussain embraced martyrdom after he was shot at by a sniper while posted on security duty last evening, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Operation Muhammad Abbas.

His funeral was held with official honours at the office of the Parachinar District Police Officer, after which he was buried in his native area of Noorki in Kurram district.

In attendance were SP Abbas, SP Investigation Mazhar Jahan, military leadership, and police personnel, who laid a wreath on the coffin which was draped in the national flag. They paid tribute to Hussain’s services.

Two of Hussain’s brothers were also martyred in previous terrorism incidents.

The ceasefire suffered another major setback when Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Saeed Manan, who was mediating to halt fresh clashes between the warring sides, was shot in the stomach and injured along with two others in a separate firing incident in the Bushehra area of the restive district yesterday.

Manan underwent surgery at DHQ hospital and was later transferred to Peshawar via helicopter.