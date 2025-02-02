Jessica Biel Gets Honest About ‘Devolving’ Difficult Marriage To Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel made a candid confession about her marriage to Justin Timberlake while celebrating his 44th birthday on Instagram. The actress acknowledged that their relationship can be challenging, describing it as “sometimes devolving.”

In her heartfelt post on Friday, the “7th Heaven” star reflected on their journey together, writing, “Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world.”

Biel, 42, shared a series of photos featuring Timberlake and their two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The pop star responded enthusiastically, commenting, “I love you so much!!! 😍😍😍.”

Her tribute comes months after reports surfaced about her reaction to Timberlake’s DUI arrest in the Hamptons in June 2024. At the time, sources told People that Biel was “not happy” with the situation, while Timberlake reportedly made efforts to “make up” for his actions. He later pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge in September 2024 and issued a public apology outside the courthouse.

Even before the legal trouble, Biel admitted in May 2024 during an appearance on “The View” that maintaining their marriage required ongoing effort. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect,” she shared.

Timberlake, who wed Biel in 2012, previously faced cheating allegations in 2019 after being photographed holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New York City. The singer later apologized, calling it a “strong lapse in judgment” while insisting that “nothing happened.”

Despite past challenges, the couple remains committed to their marriage. A source recently told People that Biel and Timberlake have been together “a long time” and are determined to make it work. “Jess thinks he’s a wonderful dad,” the insider added.