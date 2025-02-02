Homelessness in Winter

The winter this year in Lahore has been a little more intense than usual, adding to the woes of the city’s homeless, who have been facing a heartbreaking struggle for survival, especially past sunset. With temperatures dropping severely low, hundreds of people, including children and the elderly, can be seen sleeping on sidewalks and roadsides.

These individuals lack basic necessities, such as warm clothing, blankets and access to healthcare. The crisis demands urgent attention of both the government and society. Many homeless people are not habitual vagrants. They are wage workers having migrated to Lahore in search of jobs.

Unable to afford housing amidst soaring rents and limited shelters, they endure nights under the open sky. Others are victims of chronic poverty, displacement, or systemic failures. Unfortunately, the health risks are dire; hypothermia, respiratory infections, and even death are constant threats during the freezing cold nights.

Government initiatives, such as shelters, provide temporary relief, but fail to meet the overwhelming demand. As such, overcrowding and insufficient resources make them inadequate solutions.

A comprehensive strategy is essential, focussing on expanding shelters, improving accessibility, and addressing the root causes of homelessness. Community efforts offer crucial relief, but such efforts rely heavily on limited funding and volunteer support. A coordinated public-private partnership is needed to tackle the issue on a sustainable basis.

This winter, as we enjoy warmth and comfort in our homes, we must reflect on our collective responsibility. The homeless do not need pity; they need action. Their survival should not rely on social charity, but on proper, state-backed support.

WANIA RAUF

LAHORE