Families flee in terror after lion escapes cage at Lahore’s Jallo Park

LAHORE: What started as a pleasant Sunday outing at Lahore’s Jallo Wildlife Park turned into a nightmare as visitors fled in panic after spotting a lion on the loose.

The big cat reportedly escaped its enclosure due to a damaged safety railing, Rescue 1122 sources confirmed.

Families, who had gathered at the park to enjoy a sunny winter day, ran for their lives as the predator prowled freely near the visitors’ area.

Rescue 1122 teams, in coordination with the Punjab Wildlife Department, reached the scene promptly and tranquilized the lion before it could harm anyone. Officials confirmed that the unconscious lion was later safely returned to its cage and revived using a second injection.

Punjab Wildlife officials placed the blame on caretaker Sharif Maseeh, accusing him of deliberately opening the lion’s cage. The department formed a three-member inquiry committee, comprising the Lahore Zoo director, the Lahore Wildlife director general, and the veterinary officer of Safari Park.

“The inquiry will be completed within 12 hours,” a Wildlife Department spokesperson stated.

Police, acting swiftly, arrested the caretaker and announced plans to lodge a terrorism case against him. However, local police sources hinted at broader accusations of negligence within the Punjab Wildlife Department, which some believe contributed to the incident.

Despite the scare, no injuries were reported. The department assured that security measures at the park will be reviewed and upgraded to prevent similar incidents.