Donald Trump’s recent proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan is not only impractical but represents a stark manifestation of ethnic cleansing— a suggestion that disregards both international law and the human rights of an entire population. By advocating for the displacement of 2.3 million Palestinians— without their consent— Trump’s call to “clean out” Gaza underscores an alarming shift toward a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of sovereignty, justice, and self-determination. This is not a diplomatic gesture; it is an incitement to further violence, further dispossession, and further injustice.

The Palestinians’ historical connection to their land is not negotiable. They have endured over 75 years of occupation, displacement, and trauma, with the memory of the Nakba— the catastrophe of 1948— looming large in their collective consciousness. The prospect of Nakba II, forced displacement from their ancestral lands once again, fills the Palestinian people with fear and anguish. It is a traumatic echo of the past, where more than 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes to make way for the creation of Israel. Trump’s rhetoric evokes this very nightmare, as it seeks to erase Palestinian presence and history, casting them adrift in the very countries that have long resisted such plans.

For Palestinians, the fight for justice is not merely a political struggle— it is an existential one. They will not be erased, and they will not be driven from their land. The world must stand with them, in rejecting Trump’s vision of ethnic cleansing and in reaffirming their right to live with dignity and freedom. The international community must unite to ensure that Israel is held accountable for its actions, and that the cycle of violence is broken once and for all. Palestinians will continue their fight for justice, and the international community must stand firm in their support, lest the world repeat the mistakes of the past

It is crucial to recognize that Trump’s proposal aligns not only with his own right-wing rhetoric but also with the dangerous policies of Israel’s far-right government, which has long advocated for the displacement of Palestinians as a solution to the “problem” of Palestinian self-determination. Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have openly supported such actions, even suggesting that the idea of resettling Palestinians in neighbouring states could be viable.

Smotrich’s recent statements reaffirm this vision, one that disregards the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-governance. His words are backed by a military strategy that includes the expulsion of Palestinians from their land, with little regard for the havoc it will wreak in neighbouring nations, such as Jordan and Egypt.

Indeed, Trump’s rhetoric is matched by the strategic and military moves of Israel. The Israeli government’s unyielding push for territorial expansion, including military operations in Lebanon under the pretext of combating Hezbollah, reflects a broader agenda of regional domination. Israel’s disregard for the sovereignty of its neighbours is a clear violation of international law, particularly the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, which forbids the forced displacement of populations. International bodies have long condemned such actions, yet Trump’s embrace of Israel’s policies emboldens the aggressive stance of the Israeli government and undermines efforts for lasting peace in the region.

Trump’s suggestion of moving Palestinians to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan cannot be viewed in isolation. It is tied to a broader pattern of US foreign policy that turns a blind eye to human rights abuses, while funneling billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. The justification provided for these shipments of 2000-pound bombs— “because they bought them”— reveals an appalling indifference to the destruction and suffering these bombs cause in Gaza. The USA is complicit in the devastation, using its economic power to support policies that disproportionately affect Palestinian civilians. These bombs, designed to obliterate concrete bunkers and strategic military targets, have caused irreparable damage to the Gaza Strip and left countless civilians dead or injured. Trump’s position on this issue is not just morally bankrupt— it is strategically shortsighted, as it exacerbates the cycle of violence in the Middle East and alienates key global partners.

The financial priorities of the US government reveal a shocking double standard. While military aid to Israel flows unabated, US foreign policy in other parts of the world reflects a stark contrast, with humanitarian aid being slashed and development programmes curtailed. The USA continues to demand fiscal austerity from impoverished nations, even as it funnels billions into Israel’s war machine. This glaring contradiction fuels resentment around the world and underscores the USA’s role in perpetuating global inequality. By prioritizing military expenditure over humanitarian concerns, Trump and his Administration show no genuine interest in fostering peace or addressing the root causes of conflict.

The reality is that the Palestinians will not, and cannot, be displaced so easily. They are a resilient people, deeply rooted in their land, and they will not abandon their homeland. As Mustafa Barghouti has boldly declared, Palestinians are committed to staying in their land, despite the threats and the violence. For the Palestinian people, this is not merely a matter of geography— it is a matter of survival, dignity, and the fundamental right to self-determination. The prospect of forced relocation only strengthens their resolve to resist.

Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians also fails to recognize the political and humanitarian consequences of such an action. Jordan and Egypt have long made their opposition to such plans clear. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt has publicly rejected the notion of hosting large numbers of Palestinian refugees, warning that such an action would destabilize Egypt and endanger its peace treaty with Israel. Similarly, Jordan has warned that any attempt to push Palestinians across its borders would risk igniting a broader regional conflict, potentially fracturing the delicate balance of peace in the Middle East. Other regional powers, including Qatar, have condemned such proposals, emphasizing that they would cross a red line and could provoke widespread unrest in the region.

The international community’s condemnation of these actions is becoming increasingly vocal. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has unequivocally denounced any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza, affirming Germany’s commitment to international law and the human rights of all peoples. Scholz’s statements add to the growing global consensus that Trump’s suggestions are not just misguided— they are dangerous. His call for forced displacement contravenes numerous United Nations resolutions, particularly UN Resolution 194, which asserts the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes. This resolution has been a cornerstone of international law, recognizing the right of displaced Palestinians to return to their land, which Trump’s proposal seeks to undermine entirely.

Furthermore, the expansion of Israeli territory, especially as evidenced by Israeli actions in Lebanon, underscores the broader geopolitical implications of Trump’s support for Israeli policies. Israel’s incursions into Lebanese territory, often justified as countermeasures against Hezbollah, have left countless civilians in both Gaza and Lebanon vulnerable. These actions are not isolated; they are part of a broader strategy of territorial expansion that aims to redraw borders in a way that would permanently dispossess Palestinians of their land. This is a strategy that has been facilitated, if not endorsed, by Trump’s administration, which has consistently sided with Israel, regardless of its violations of international law.

As the world watches, it is clear that Trump’s proposal for the forced relocation of Palestinians is not a solution— it is a catastrophe waiting to unfold. The plan not only ignores the will of the Palestinian people, but it also undermines the very principles of international law that the USA and its allies claim to uphold. The USA must stop enabling Israel’s expansionist agenda and start pushing for a genuine, negotiated peace that respects the rights and dignity of Palestinians.

