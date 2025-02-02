NATIONAL

Dar reviews preparations for high-stakes Pak-Qatar political talks in Doha

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Friday to review preparations for the second round of Pak-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations, scheduled to take place in Doha.

During the meeting, Dar was briefed on the current status of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, as well as various ongoing initiatives across multiple sectors.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring comprehensive and productive discussions during the consultations. He directed officials to prepare for “substantive, result-oriented engagements” to bolster cooperation with Qatar.

The upcoming talks in Doha are expected to cover key areas, including trade, investment, defense collaboration, and mutual diplomatic interests.

