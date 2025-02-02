Bruce Willis In Final Stage Of Life As His Health Worsens: Source

Bruce Willis is facing a difficult phase in his life as his health continues to decline, with sources saying he is “not the same” anymore. The “Die Hard” star, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia, is reportedly in what his family considers his “final chapter.”

A source told Life & Style that while Willis’ spirit remains strong, his condition has changed him significantly. “Though his spirit is still there, he’s not the same Bruce anymore,” they said, adding that while he remains brave, “life is also scary for him at times.” The insider further noted that the public doesn’t witness the darker side of his illness.

Despite the challenges, Willis has the unwavering support of his family. His wife, Emma Heming, is by his side, and his former wife, Demi Moore, is also playing a significant role in helping him. Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shares three daughters with him and continues to be involved in his care.

According to the source, Willis remains a constant presence in Moore’s thoughts. “Bruce is constantly on her mind,” they shared, emphasizing how deeply connected she remains to him despite their past separation.