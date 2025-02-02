Entertainment

Bruce Willis In Final Stage Of Life As His Health Worsens: Source

By Web Desk

Bruce Willis is facing a difficult phase in his life as his health continues to decline, with sources saying he is “not the same” anymore. The “Die Hard” star, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia, is reportedly in what his family considers his “final chapter.”

A source told Life & Style that while Willis’ spirit remains strong, his condition has changed him significantly. “Though his spirit is still there, he’s not the same Bruce anymore,” they said, adding that while he remains brave, “life is also scary for him at times.” The insider further noted that the public doesn’t witness the darker side of his illness.

Despite the challenges, Willis has the unwavering support of his family. His wife, Emma Heming, is by his side, and his former wife, Demi Moore, is also playing a significant role in helping him. Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shares three daughters with him and continues to be involved in his care.

According to the source, Willis remains a constant presence in Moore’s thoughts. “Bruce is constantly on her mind,” they shared, emphasizing how deeply connected she remains to him despite their past separation.

Previous article
Jessica Biel Gets Honest About ‘Devolving’ Difficult Marriage To Justin Timberlake
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton Used These Clever Wardrobe Choices To Conceal The Affects...

Princess Kate’s fashion choices have always captivated royal watchers, but her recent wardrobe adjustments may have had a deeper purpose—discreetly concealing her chemotherapy port. Known...

Devilish Menace of Human Trafficking

Weaponisation of Social Media Algorithms

Displacement or Justice?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.