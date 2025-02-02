Amid PTI objections, JCP approves appointment of 10 additional judges for PHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Saturday approved 10 additional judges for the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The JCP meeting held with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi in the chair, reviewed 40 candidates before finalizing the appointments.

Those approved for appointment as additional judges, include District and Sessions judges – Farah Jamshed and Inamullah, as well as Qazi Jawad, Mudassar Amir, and Abdul Fayaz. Additionally, Salahuddin, Sadiq Ali, Tariq Afridi, Sabit Ali, and Aurangzeb Khan were also approved for appointment as additional judges.

During the meeting, PHC Chief Justice Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim reportedly advocated for the appointment of a tenth judge.

Despite objections raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, including Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Law Minister, the commission approved the appointments by majority vote.

The development comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges wrote a letter to the president, the prime minister, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and chief justices of all high courts, expressing their concerns over attempts to appoint the IHC CJ from other high courts.

The letter also suggested that one of the three senior most IHC judges should be made the IHC CJ.