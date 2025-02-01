World

US authorities use military planes to send back illegal immigrants to their countries

By Agencies
WASHINGTON: More than 7,300 immigrants in the US were sent back home in handcuffs and shackles after the Department of Homeland Security began its mass deportation drive on the order of US President Donald Trump.
The condition in which these immigrants were flown back home has been questioned and so has the use of military planes to carry out this operation while the deportation drive itself has invited criticism, reported Firstpost.
Since President Trump took office and signed an executive order on immigration, joint teams of the Immigration Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and other US government agencies have arrested more than 10,000 illegal immigrants across the United States.

 

Moreover, US Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that military aircraft and other means have been used to deport large numbers of people from Latin American countries such as Venezuela and Colombia.

In a TV interview, the vice president has confirmed that in addition to such large-scale and historic deportations, President Trump has also set a target of arresting and deporting 1,800 illegal immigrants per day, which will continue until the end of President Trump’s operation against illegal immigrants.

The intensity of Trump’s campaign against illegal immigrants has stirred a storm across the United States.

In the late hours of each night, joint teams of officers from the Department of Immigration, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other departments set out to raid homes and businesses in various cities across the country, arresting and deporting illegal immigrants.

Although the Trump administration’s public stance is that it wants to provide a peaceful, crime-free environment and security for the American people by deporting illegal immigrants, the crackdown has created an atmosphere of fear and panic across the US.

Major cities like New York and Chicago are safe havens for illegal immigrants, but now these cities are also subject to fear and arrests.

Raids against illegal immigrants were also carried out in schools and churches, as per the US media.

Additionally, due to fear of arrests, some illegal immigrants stopped going to work and sending their children to school, according to the US media.

A few Pakistanis residing illegally in America were also arrested, as per the sources. In California, less than 10 Pakistanis were arrested for being illegal immigrants. Over one million immigrants live in the US without legal status.

Deportation orders have been given to 1.4 million immigrants without legal status.

