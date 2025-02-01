US authorities use military planes to send back illegal immigrants to their countries

Moreover, US Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that military aircraft and other means have been used to deport large numbers of people from Latin American countries such as Venezuela and Colombia.

In a TV interview, the vice president has confirmed that in addition to such large-scale and historic deportations, President Trump has also set a target of arresting and deporting 1,800 illegal immigrants per day, which will continue until the end of President Trump’s operation against illegal immigrants.

The intensity of Trump’s campaign against illegal immigrants has stirred a storm across the United States.

In the late hours of each night, joint teams of officers from the Department of Immigration, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other departments set out to raid homes and businesses in various cities across the country, arresting and deporting illegal immigrants.

Although the Trump administration’s public stance is that it wants to provide a peaceful, crime-free environment and security for the American people by deporting illegal immigrants, the crackdown has created an atmosphere of fear and panic across the US.

Major cities like New York and Chicago are safe havens for illegal immigrants, but now these cities are also subject to fear and arrests.

Raids against illegal immigrants were also carried out in schools and churches, as per the US media.

Additionally, due to fear of arrests, some illegal immigrants stopped going to work and sending their children to school, according to the US media.

A few Pakistanis residing illegally in America were also arrested, as per the sources. In California, less than 10 Pakistanis were arrested for being illegal immigrants. Over one million immigrants live in the US without legal status.

Deportation orders have been given to 1.4 million immigrants without legal status.