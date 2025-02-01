Two hostages return to Israel after Hamas release

KHAN YOUNIS: Two hostages were successfully handed over to Israel on Saturday, marking the latest in a series of hostage releases under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire.

Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, were freed by Hamas as part of the fourth round of exchanges, which involve the release of Palestinian prisoners in return.

The handover took place in Khan Younis, where the two hostages were escorted to the stage by Hamas, waving to onlookers.

The ceremony came after nearly two weeks of calm, as the truce continues to hold since its inception on January 19, allowing the flow of aid into Gaza and reducing tensions in the region.

Both hostages had been captured during the October 7, 2023, which ignited the ongoing war. The handover comes amid a broader deal where Israel is expected to release dozens of Palestinian prisoners, with about 33 Israeli hostages in total expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Israeli families are now anxiously awaiting the release of other hostages, including 65-year-old American-Israeli Keith Siegel, who is also expected to be handed over to the Red Cross later on Saturday.

Israel has received information from Hamas confirming that eight hostages, including some taken during the October attacks, are dead, heightening concerns over the remaining hostages’ conditions.

The ceasefire, set to last six weeks, is seen as a fragile moment for peace, with Israel’s leadership under pressure from hard-right factions to resume military actions.

As negotiations continue for a second phase of the truce, both sides remain entrenched in their demands, with Hamas calling for an end to the war and the full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.