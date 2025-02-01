NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia’s new airlines commences flight operations to Pakistan

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s new airlines, Flyadeal, has commenced its flight operations to Pakistan.

According to a PAA spokesperson, the first Flyadeal flight, F3 166, arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia at 8:04 a.m, according to the PIA spokesperson. The aircraft was given a water salute upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport.

It is important to note that in November 2024, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal permission to operate air services in Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal approval for air operations in Pakistan upon its initial request. The Flyadeal airline will operate flights from Riyadh to Karachi, with additional flights between Karachi, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

