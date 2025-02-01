Recent US visit to start bearing fruit ‘very soon’: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that positive results of his recent visit to the US during President Donald Trump’s inauguration would be ‘visible very soon.’

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday, Naqvi said: “You will see positive results very soon. Pakistan’s government and the US government have a very good relationship and I went there in the same stead.”

“I met with several senators and congressmen there. Some things are only based on social media demand and some things are based on reality. You have already started seeing some results in reality and some will be happening soon.”

Questioned about the PTI’s call for a protest in Lahore on February 8 coinciding with the tri-nation ODI series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa from February 8-14, Naqvi said the PTI would be requested to not do so, saying it had similarly picked dates that matched up with sensitive events in November.

“If they don’t then …,” the interior minister said as he trailed off with a smile towards reporters with a nod of his head.

To a question about the recent cases of human smuggling, the interior minister responded: “Give us some time, we will be revamping the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) soon on a massive scale.”

He said that the highest number of people involved in the smuggling cases were from Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions, saying, “We get happy if a Pakistani goes abroad via the proper channels and not in a manner that gives the country a bad name. Give us some time, you will see much better results.”

Naqvi was also asked about immigration-related issues at airports and regarding reports that travellers were being asked for bribes to which he responded: “Just wait a little while. You will see a major revamp in the FIA. We have had to take strict measures at immigration but I don’t want people who are going rightfully to face issues.”