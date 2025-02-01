Punjab CM hosts 16 foreign defence attaches at luncheon to ‘woo investment’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday held a luncheon reception in honour of 16 defence attaches, including from US, Russia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Rwanda, Tajikistan and Philippines.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz welcomed the foreign dignitaries and their families on the premises of historic “Lahore Fort”.

Later the foreign diplomats visited entire “Lahore Fort” in a colorful and decorated rickshaw. Maryam Nawaz also posed with them for selfie. All the foreign personalities lauded largest picture wall of the world and historical “Lahore Fort”.

The visitors were served with traditional Lahori foods.

Speaking to dignitaries, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan is the cultural and historical city of Pakistan with Badshahi Mosque, Shalimar Garden and other historical places.

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also the cultural and historical soul of Pakistan as history, culture and architecture of Lahore are the manifestation of our great cultural heritage,” she highlighted, adding that Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Shalamar Garden are not just buildings, but reflections of our glorious past.”

The Punjab CM said, “Lahore has always been the center of intellectuals, poets and artists. It also has the honor of being home and burial place of poet of the East.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Lahore visit will further strengthen your commitment and relations with Pakistan. I am sure that our guests will return to their homelands and become ambassadors of Pakistan.” She added, “It is hoped that the visit of defense attachés of the friendly countries will prove to be a beginning of a new chapter in our mutual relations and cooperation.”

Welcoming the guests from the core of her heart, the Punjab CM said that Lahore hospitality is something special, expressed the hope that after return all these foreign guests will become ambassadors of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, defense attache of Iraq Col. Ahmad invited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to visit Iraq.

Lahore Walled City Authority Director-General Kamran Lashari explained historical background of “Lahore Fort”.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also presented souvenirs to foreign guests.

CM launches Agriculture Tubewell Solarization project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a mega project for the solarisation of agricultural tube wells after Kisan Card, Agri Mechanization and agriculture Internship programs for the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Punjab.

She held a draw for the project, according to which Muhammad Nawaz Kankla of Attock was the first name for the solarisation of agricultural tube well.

She was told by the relevant authorities, “In the first phase, 8,000 tube wells will be converted to solar energy across Punjab through the draw.” She was also apprised, “The average farmer will save more than ten thousand rupees per day and more than three and a half lakh rupees per month from solar tube wells.” She checked the list of lucky farmers of Punjab’s Narowal district as well.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for a 10 kW solar system, Rs750,000 lakh for 15 kW solar system and Rs 1 million for 20 kW solar system for agricultural tube wells.” She added, “The successful farmers in the draw will select the vendor of the respective district and will get their solar system installed.” She highlighted, “More than 530,000 farmers applied under the Project, and 385,000 out of them were declared eligible for the draw.”